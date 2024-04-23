WATCH: 'Sunny Bhai' in Jersey No 7 Clears Jaipur Traffic for MI's Bus; Earns Praise from Rohit Sharma and Co.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) received a helping hand from an unexpected source before their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

While en route to the stadium for their away fixture, the MI team bus got stuck in Jaipur's traffic. A kind stranger, identified only as Sunny, wearing jersey number seven, came to their rescue. Sunny helped divert traffic, allowing the team bus to proceed.

MI players, including Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Suryakumar Yadav, expressed their gratitude to "Sunny bhai" for his kind gesture.

The Mumbai Indians even posted a clip of the incident on their official social media profile, thanking Sunny. "Dil jeet liya Sunny bhai," (Hindi for "Sunny brother, you won our hearts") the MI caption read.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians' on-field performance wasn't as successful. Yashasvi Jaiswal's unbeaten century and Sandeep Sharma's five-wicket haul led the Royals to a comprehensive nine-wicket victory, completing a double over the Indians. The loss keeps the Mumbai Indians in seventh place in the IPL 2024 points table with six points from eight matches. With six games remaining in the league stage, the five-time champions need to secure wins quickly. Their next match is against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

