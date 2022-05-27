Rajasthan storm to IPL final after 14 years, defeat Bangalore by 7 wickets

Jos Buttler slammed a ton after as Rajasthan Royals booked the finals berth with a seven-wicket win over Bangalore at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Rajasthan now face Gujarat Titans in the final on Sunday night. Chasing 158 for the win, Buttler slammed his fourth century of the season.

Buttler was assisted by Yashasvi Jaiswal, who slammed a quick-fire 13-ball 21 at the start. Sanju Samson also chipped in with 23 off 21 deliveries. Earlier, Patidar played with supreme confidence after high-profile openers Virat Kohli (7) and Faf du Plessis (25) failed to come up with impactful knocks. The uncapped Indian hit a 42-ball 58 but his effort was the lone bright spot of the RCB innings. Royals gained the upper hand by taking five wickets in the last five overs that went for only 34 runs.