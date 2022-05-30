Match fixing allegations hit IPL 2022 once again after Gujarat Titans win maiden trophy

Cricket fans alleged spot-fixing in the IPL 2022 final after Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans lifted their maiden title on Sunday (May 29).The Titans outsmarted Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in front of a packed home crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.Skipper Hardik led from the front in the important clash of the tournament and starred with both bat and ball. Hardik claimed three wickets for 17 runs from four overs with the dismissals of Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer.

The final was attended by a lot of dignitaries including India’s home minister Amit Shah who also happens to be the father of BCCI Secretary Jay Shah. This is the reason why social media is buzzing with the word ‘fixing’ at the moment. Twitter feels that the game was politically fixed with Amit Shah and Narendra Modi belonging to the state. Titans played some excellent and consistent cricket throughout the season. Perhaps, they were the best team this season winning 10 out of 14 matches in the league stage and then backing it with a stunning show in both playoff games including the final.Many users have connected Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah and BCCI secretary Jay Shah hail from the state of Gujarat gave the benefit to the new IPL franchise to win the title.

Home minister is Amit Shah.

Secretary of BCCI is Jay Shah.

Gujrat playing at Ahmedabad.



What do you expect? RCB to win cup ? 😂😂😂#fixing

#hotstar — tomy (@tomy_craig) May 29, 2022

*Some People After IPL Finale*



If Gujrat Titans Wins : Modi Ne Jitwaya



If LSG Wins : Yogi Ne Jitwaya



If RCB Wins : Kohli ne Pura Tournament Fix karwa liya tha



If Rajasthan Royals Wins : Kisi ko na lage ki IPL fix hai isliye inko Jitwaya #IPLFinal#fixing — Dev Tiwari YDT (@dev_ydt) May 30, 2022

Is this the way a BCCI official should celebrate on a individual team's victory, where is professionalism and neutrality.



Looks like it was all previously fixed. #fixing

Never gonna support this fraud team ever in my life. No joy in IPL this time most boring IPL final.#fixingpic.twitter.com/Z6WbOIuy9Q — Aaradhya Prajapati (@Aaradhya_2003) May 29, 2022

#fixing after winning the toss , RR chose bat first then only all know that the match was fixed — Ranjith Kumar (@RKMSD147) May 29, 2022