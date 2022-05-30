Match fixing allegations hit IPL 2022 once again after Gujarat Titans win maiden trophy

Cricket fans alleged spot-fixing in the IPL 2022 final after Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans lifted their maiden title on Sunday (May 29).The Titans outsmarted Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in front of a packed home crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.Skipper Hardik led from the front in the important clash of the tournament and starred with both bat and ball. Hardik claimed three wickets for 17 runs from four overs with the dismissals of Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer.
The final was attended by a lot of dignitaries including India’s home minister Amit Shah who also happens to be the father of BCCI Secretary Jay Shah. This is the reason why social media is buzzing with the word ‘fixing’ at the moment. Twitter feels that the game was politically fixed with Amit Shah and Narendra Modi belonging to the state. Titans played some excellent and consistent cricket throughout the season. Perhaps, they were the best team this season winning 10 out of 14 matches in the league stage and then backing it with a stunning show in both playoff games including the final.Many users have connected Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah and BCCI secretary Jay Shah hail from the state of Gujarat gave the benefit to the new IPL franchise to win the title.