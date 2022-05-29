IPL Finals 2022: Rajasthan Royals opt to bat first in summit clash against Gujarat Titans

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and have opted to bat in the all important final of IPL 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. For Rajasthan Royals, the 2022 IPL has been an emotional one the first time since 2008 that they’ve reached the final, and now they are one game away from winning it for their first Royal late Shane Warne.

The Royals have the advantage of having played at this venue once before, but they have lost both previous encounters with the Gujarat Titans, and will have to overcome the jinx of becoming the first team since 2017 to beat the winner of qualifier one in an IPL final. Gujarat Titans booked their place first to this final, beating today’s opponents in the first qualifier earlier this week who have had a roller coaster ride. There hasn't been a lot separating the two teams on their road to the final, with Titans winning 11 games compared to Royals' 10, of which seven wins came in the last over. In terms of team changes, Lockie Ferguson returns for the Titans and Royals opt for the same team.

