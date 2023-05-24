IPL 2023: MI win toss, opt to bat against LSG in IPL eliminator

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 24 : Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat against Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Wednesday.

LSG finished third in the IPL points table whereas MI edged passed the playoffs as they qualified after RCB lost their match in the last game of the League stage.

The team which wins today's match will play against Gujarat Titans in the second qualifier which will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

MI captain Rohit Sharma said after the toss, "We are going to bat first. Typical Chennai wicket, looks good at the moment, don't know how much wear and tear will happen. Back in Mumbai we want to chase, this ground here with a longer boundary, it's better to put up a score. The boys are upbeat about it, we have qualified and we are here. There have been ups and downs, but we have learnt a lot, and learnt what we can do as a team. We are ready for this game. We have one change, Kartikeya is out, Shokeen is in."

LSG skipper Krunal Pandya also said, "It has been an up-and-down season, but we have fought and never gave up. We have match winners, it's a team effort from us, and that's a really good sign. We have covered all bases, just need to execute our skills. We would have batted first as well, but now we have to play some good cricket."

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.

MI Impact Subs: Ramandeep Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Sandeep Warrier.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan.

LSG Impact Subs: Kyle Mayers, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh, Swapnil Singh, Amit Mishra.

