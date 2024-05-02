Gold Rate Today: Yellow Metal Price Dips Below Rs 75,000 Mark, Significant Drop Recorded Across India

The price of gold has fallen significantly on the second day of the month. The price of 24 and 22-carat gold fell by Up to Rs 1,000 in most cities of the country on Thursday. At the same time, the price of 24-carat gold is Rs 71,500 per 10 grams. The price of gold has come down below the level of Rs 75,000.

Why is the price of gold falling?



Recently, gold prices have been falling due to signs of easing tensions in the Middle East and some domestic factors. The price of gold in Delhi is Rs 72,740. Silver, on the other hand, closed at Rs 82,900 per kg. The price of silver has fallen by Rs 500 compared to yesterday. Along with gold, silver is also seeing a correction.

On May 2, 2024, the price of 24-carat gold in Delhi was Rs 71,650 per 10 grams. Gold prices in Delhi have been falling since they hit a high of Rs 75,000 per 10 grams. In most cities of the country, gold is trading at around Rs 71,500 from a record level of Rs 75,000.



Gold prices in Mumbai today



In Mumbai, the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 65,540 per 10 grams and the price of 24-carat gold is Rs 71,500 per 10 grams.



Gold prices in Ahmedabad today



In Ahmedabad, the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 65,590 per 10 grams. The price of 24-carat gold is Rs 71,550 per 10 grams.