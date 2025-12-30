Deepti Sharma Becomes Highest Wicket-Taker in Women’s T20 Internationals

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka Women Match Scorecard: Veteran Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma etched her name into the record books on Tuesday by becoming the leading wicket-taker in women’s Twenty20 Internationals during the fifth and final T20I against Sri Lanka. Deepti surpassed Australia fast bowler Megan Schutt by claiming her 152nd T20I wicket, moving ahead of Schutt’s tally of 151. The landmark dismissal came in the 14th over of Sri Lanka’s chase when Deepti trapped Nilakshika Silva lbw for three

Deepti finished the series with five wickets despite missing the second match. She now leads the all-time women’s T20I wicket list, followed by Schutt (151), Nida Dar (144), Sophie Ecclestone (142) and Ellyse Perry (126).

The achievement also places Deepti among a select group of Indian bowlers across men’s and women’s cricket to have taken more than 100 T20I wickets, alongside Radha Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya.