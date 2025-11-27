Deepti Sharma Sold to UP Warriorz for INR 3.2 Crore at WPL 2026 Auction

WPL 2026 Auction: India all-rounder Deepti Sharma returned to UP Warriorz at the WPL 2026 mega auction after the franchise used its Right to Match card to bring her back. She had entered the auction with a base price of Rs 50 lakh. Delhi Capitals pushed the bidding to Rs 3.2 crore before UP Warriorz matched the offer to retain her.

UP Warriorz fans, welcome back @Deepti_Sharma06! 👏@UPWarriorz use the RTM card to bring back the all-rounder for INR 3.2 Crore 💰#TATAWPL | #TATAWPLAuctionpic.twitter.com/f3Z1gWtgNX — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) November 27, 2025

Deepti came into the auction on the back of a standout performance at the 2025 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup. She played a key role in India’s title win and created history by becoming the first cricketer to score a half-century and take five wickets in a knock-out match at a Women’s World Cup. The 27-year-old scored 58 runs and claimed five wickets for 39 runs in the final against South Africa.

Her return strengthens the Warriorz squad as they prepare for the upcoming WPL season.