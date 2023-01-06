Delhi cricket: DDCA sacks selection panel for senior team with immediate effect

Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) President has sacked the senior men's selection committee after receiving many complaints about this selection panel.

The Delhi team suffered a shocking defeat against Saurashtra in their last Ranji match where the team lost its 6 wickets for just five runs with Jaydev Unadkat scripting history by taking a hattrick in the first over of the game.

DDCA director Shyam Sharma wrote a letter to the DDCA President explaining how selectors are dictating the selection of the players and are incompetently running the process.

Explaining the decision to terminate the selection committee, the DDCA director said that the incapability to follow orders and orchestrating puzzling selection decisions led to the expulsion.

"They are not doing well for Delhi cricket their bizarre decisions are killing our cricket, imagine how can they drop a centurion in the next match by giving a baseless excuse. They didn't even follow the orders of the board. We told them to travel with 16 players but they are carrying 22 players. They don't inform us before taking any decision, so the President of DDCA decided to sack them" told by Shyam Sharma director of DDCA to ANI.

Sharma was also hopeful that the Delhi team will start on a fresh note after facing a debacle at the Ranji Trophy having been faced with elimination.

"This year of Ranji season has ended for the Delhi team but we have to play the rest of the matches at the tournament. Unfortunately, we ended this season on a bad note but our new panel led by former cricketer Madan Lal will select the new panel soon and we will start on a fresh note soon," added Sharma.

Delhi's recent performances in the domestic circuit have drawn a lot of flak with the team failing to qualify for the knockouts of the Vijay Hazare Trophy earlier this season and having suffered a defeat against Vidarbha in the quarter-finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in T20s.

( With inputs from ANI )

