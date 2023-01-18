Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case to come up in Delhi Assembly today

On the last day of the Delhi Assembly, the House will discuss the "deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi due to drug trafficking and increasing drug addiction in youth".

AAP MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam on Wednesday will call the attention of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to the "deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi due to drug trafficking and increasing drug addiction in youth" on the last day of the Delhi Assembly, an official said.

As per the List of Business, other Aam Aadmi Party MLAs - Atishi, Madan Lal and Jarnail Singh will initiate discussion on "Steps to improve law and order situation and women security in light of the recent gruesome death of a girl in Kanjhawala."

On the last day of the three-day Winter Session of the Delhi Assembly, Sisodia will move the Annual Accounts Report of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission for the Financial Year 2020-21 today.

He will also move 'The Delhi Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023' introduced in the House on Tuesday to be taken into consideration and he will also move the bill to be passed.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Tuesday suspended five BJP MLAs for the day after they protested against AAP MLA Atishi's calling attention motion on the issue of alleged "illegal interferences" of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena in the education of children and training of teachers.

BJP legislators Ajay Mahawar, Jitendra Mahajan, OP Sharma, Abhay Verma and Anil Bajpai were marshalled out of the House on Goel's directions.

The first day of the Delhi Assembly session was adjourned for the entire day as there was an exchange of words between AAP and BJP. Both parties made allegations and took to the streets to mark their protests.

The BJP and the ruling Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had recently faced off during the mayoral election of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

