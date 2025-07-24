'Dhoni Bhai Backed Me': Shikhar Dhawan Says Former India Captain Supported Him Early in His Career (Watch)

Shikhar Dhawan, who is on a tour to England to play a veterans’ cricket tournament, which also features former India cricketers, including Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, and Vinay Kumar, among others, praised the most successful ex-captain, MS Dhoni. Dhawan said Dhoni bhai (brother) supported him in the initial stage of his cricket career.

"I feel Dhoni bhai supported me a lot and truly backed me," said Dhawan while speaking with the news agency IANS in London. Former Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma helped him grow further during their captaincy.

London: Former Indian cricketer, Shikhar Dhawan says, "I feel Dhoni bhai supported me a lot and truly backed me. Even later, when Virat and Rohit became captains, they supported me as well. But in the early phase of my career, it was Dhoni bhai who backed me significantly..." pic.twitter.com/o3YQ51EdzM — IANS (@ians_india) July 24, 2025

"Even later, when Virat and Rohit became captains, they supported me as well. But in the early phase of my career, it was Dhoni bhai who backed me significantly," said Dhawan.

Also Read | Cricket legends Harbhajan, Raina and Bravo celebrates with West Indies Champions.

Dhawan started his career in 2013 as he walked into the Indian Test team at a time when Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir were nearing the twilight of their careers. The former made a massive statement in his debut Test against Australia in Mohali, smashing a record-breaking 187 off 174 balls, the fastest Test century by a debutant. He could not secure a long-term place in the red-ball format. Now, at 39, Dhawan has officially retired from international cricket.

Dhawan explained how cricket teaches you discipline in life, even facing difficult times, how to stand up again. "I've learned so many lessons from cricket. How to handle failures—because cricket is more about dealing with failure than success. I've learned to face setbacks with a calm mind, with grace and to keep going, to stay committed to the process. Cricket has also taught me how to stay positive. You have to be your own best friend, because we talk to ourselves the most," he added.

Meanwhile, India Champions lost to South Africa Champions by 88 runs in their second match of the tournament, played at County Ground in Northampton. Chasing 209, the Yuvraj Singh-led side managed 111/9. Opening the innings, Dhawan managed 1 off 4 before being bowled by Hardus Viljoen. India will aim for their first win of the competition when they face the Australian Champions on Saturday now.