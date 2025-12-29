Dhruv Jurel Scores Unbeaten 160 As UP Beat Baroda by 54 Runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Baroda Cricket Team vs Uttar Pradesh Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Young wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel scored a brilliant unbeaten century as Uttar Pradesh defeated Baroda by 54 runs in a Vijay Hazare Trophy Group B match on Monday. Jurel smashed 160 not out off 101 balls to guide Uttar Pradesh to 369 for 7. Baroda were bowled out for 315 on the final delivery of the chase. The win earned Uttar Pradesh four points and took them to the top of the group with 12 points from three matches.

Jurel walked in after opener Aryan Juyal was dismissed for 26. He struck 15 fours and eight sixes during his knock. He added 131 runs for the fourth wicket with Rinku Singh, who scored 63 off 67 balls. Rinku played a restrained innings by his usual standards.

Later, Jurel shared a 122-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Prashant Veer, who made 35. Uttar Pradesh had slipped to 92 for 3 in the 19th over before accelerating sharply.

Rinku and Prashant provided steady support while Jurel dominated the bowling attack. Right-arm pacer Rasikh Dar endured a difficult outing and conceded 102 runs in his 10 overs. Raj Limbani offered some resistance for Baroda with figures of 4 for 74.

Baroda began their chase positively through openers Shashwat Rawat, who scored 60, and Shivalik Sharma, who made 30. However, the quick dismissals of Jitesh Sharma and Priyanshu Moliya slowed their progress.

Sameer Rizvi picked up 2 for 43, while spinner Zeeshan Ansari claimed 3 for 53. Baroda captain Krunal Pandya kept the chase alive with 82 off 77 balls. His dismissal in the 43rd over ended realistic hopes of a comeback.

Uttar Pradesh 369 for 7 in 50 overs (Abhishek Goswami 51, Dhruv Jurel 160 not out, Rinku Singh 63; Raj Limbani 4/74) beat Baroda 315 all out in 50 overs (Shashwat Rawat 60, Krunal Pandya 82; Zeeshan Ansari 3/53, Sameer Rizvi 2/43) by 54 runs.