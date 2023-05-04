Don't see Australia falling into England's style of play, will do it differently: Alex Carey

New Delhi, May 4 Australia's wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey believes that Australia won't be attempting to match England's aggressive style of playing Test cricket when the Ashes start on June 16 in Edgbaston.

Reports in British media have said England, who have achieved tremendous success in Test cricket in the last 12 months since Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum took over, are discussing the plan to have short boundaries in the Ashes to maximise the impact of the hosts' ultra-attacking strategy with the bat and cause a disruption of Australia's bowling plans.

Australia hasn't won an Ashes series in England since 2001 while the Ben Stokes-led side is looking to regain the urn for the first time since 2015. Carey, though, is unfazed by those possibilities.

"We know and we've heard some stuff in the media about what the wickets might be like and the boundaries, the way England is playing at the moment is eye-catching and I hope and I know we'll be really prepared."

"I'd like to think we're not surprised now at the way they'll come out and play. Then it's a matter of us to back our skills to combat that and the tactical stuff will sort of start to take place over the next couple of weeks."

"I don't see us falling into (their style)… we'll do it differently, we've had some serious success in the last 18-24 months playing the style we want to play in different conditions and lucky enough to be rewarded with a spot in the WTC final."

"So we are excited to come over to their backyard and take on a team that's playing some really eye-catching cricket. As a player, it's going to be a hot contest and I'm smiling just thinking about that first Test," said Carey on SEN Radio.

Recently, veteran England pacer Stuart Broad had said that he didn't feel any Ashes-level intensity in the 4-0 drubbing in the 2021/22 series in Australia. But Carey, who played after Tim Paine stepped down from the side, rejected those suggestions made by Broad.

"Look, I certainly felt the Ashes rivalry and to make my debut in Test cricket in such a loved rivalry and one that is heavily watched is something I'll never forget. For me personally, to win an Ashes in that first series I played is something I'll never forget. So I don't think we saw it like that."

"We were pretty excited to get the series win and no doubt looking forward, this one is going to be very different, played over in England, the way they're playing at the moment it will be super exciting to watch."

