Duleep Trophy 2024: Shreyas Iyer Dismisses Mayank Agarwal off His First Ball During India A vs India D Match (Watch Video)

Shreyas Iyer made a significant impact with the ball on Day 2 of the Duleep Trophy match, dismissing India A captain Mayank Agarwal with a caught and bowled off his very first delivery.
The crucial wicket came on the first ball of the 29th over as Iyer dived to his right to take a sharp catch after Agarwal, who was on 56, edged the ball back to him. This dismissal marked Iyer’s fourth first-class wicket and gave India D their first breakthrough of the innings.
At stumps, India A were 115 for 1 after 29.1 overs, holding a commanding lead of 222 runs. Agarwal’s wicket was a pivotal moment in the match, following a solid 115-run partnership with Pratham Singh, who scored 59.
Earlier, India D, after winning the toss, had restricted India A to 93 for 5 before Shams Mulani (89 off 187) and Tanush Kotian (53 off 80) boosted the total to 290. India D was subsequently bowled out for 183, with Devdutt Padikkal top-scoring with 92.
With the game in balance, India A will aim to build on their lead as the match continues.