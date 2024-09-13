Shreyas Iyer Gets Trolled as He Comes Out to Bat Wearing Sunglasses and Goes for 7-Ball Duck in Duleep Trophy 2024 Match

Shreyas Iyer Gets Trolled as He Comes Out to Bat Wearing Sunglasses and Goes for 7-Ball Duck in Duleep Trophy 2024 Match

India D captain Shreyas Iyer faced criticism on social media after making a duck in his brief innings on Day 2 of the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2024 match at the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur on Friday. Iyer, who walked out to bat wearing sunglasses, was dismissed for a seven-ball duck. He chipped a delivery to mid-on where Aaqib Khan took a simple catch.

Here's how netizens reacted:

The dismissal came in the 3rd over of the innings, following the early dismissal of Atharva Taide, who was out lbw to left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed. Iyer's failure was a disappointment, especially after his previous performance in the tournament where he scored 9 and 54 against India C and India D.

