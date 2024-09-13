Shreyas Iyer Gets Trolled as He Comes Out to Bat Wearing Sunglasses and Goes for 7-Ball Duck in Duleep Trophy 2024 Match

India D captain Shreyas Iyer faced criticism on social media after making a duck in his brief innings on Day 2 of the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2024 match at the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur on Friday. Iyer, who walked out to bat wearing sunglasses, was dismissed for a seven-ball duck. He chipped a delivery to mid-on where Aaqib Khan took a simple catch.

Here's how netizens reacted:

Not everyone's cup of tea 😅 Shreyas Iyer Bhai pic.twitter.com/fxBLCBcO3z — Rajav Yadav (@RajavYadav2) September 13, 2024

Another poor outing for Shreyas Iyer with a 7 ball duck !! With the number of other middle order players getting runs, he’s running the risk of falling down the pecking order for selection with such performances !! #DuleepTrophy#INDvsBAN#RohitSharma#BCCI#SanjuSamson… pic.twitter.com/V7fCGywdrR — Cricketism (@MidnightMusinng) September 13, 2024

Looks like shreyas iyer is going a score a double hundred today !!! 🤔



Guys I will not check scorecard !! 🤦



I guess he has already got 50 par ?? pic.twitter.com/3g5kcEXaZk — कचरा Cricket Academy🏏 (@kachra_academy) September 13, 2024

The dismissal came in the 3rd over of the innings, following the early dismissal of Atharva Taide, who was out lbw to left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed. Iyer's failure was a disappointment, especially after his previous performance in the tournament where he scored 9 and 54 against India C and India D.