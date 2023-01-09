Dwaine Pretorius retires from international cricket

South Africa all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has retired from international cricket with immediate effect. Since making his international debut in 2016, the 33-year-old has represented South Africa in 30 T20 Internationals (T20I), 27 One-Day Internationals (ODI) and three Tests. He has also featured in two World Cups.

Pretorius holds the record for the best bowling figures for South Africa in men’s T20Is - 5/17 vs Pakistan in 2021. Later that year, he picked up nine wickets in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the UAE. He also has 261 runs to his name at a strike rate of 164.15. Pretorious said, “A few days ago, I made one of the toughest decisions of my cricketing career. I have decided to retire from all forms of international cricket. Growing up, my only goal in life was to play for the Proteas. I didn’t know how it was going to happen, but God gave me talent and a serious will to succeed. The rest was in his hands.

I am shifting my focus to T20 and other shorter formats for the rest of my career. Being a free agent will help me achieve the goal of being the best short format player I can be. By doing this, I will be able to have a better balance in my career and family life.

“A special mention goes to Faf Du Plessis, who brought me back after being let go from the international side the first time and backed me and helped me become a better player; thank you. To my Mom, Dad and Brother. During my early cricket playing days you made so many sacrifices to help me reach my dream. Driving all over North West and South Africa supporting me, spending December holidays next to the cricket field, and much more. Without your support I would have never gotten to where I am.

“Lastly, my wife and son. You have supported me all the way, never letting me feel bad about being away for weeks and months. No matter how hard it was, you always kept encouraging and supporting me. I leave the Proteas team knowing that every time I stepped on to the field, I gave everything I had in me. From playing with broken toes, fingers and torn muscles to carrying drinks, team meetings and helping other players wherever I could. It has been a blast. Thank you to all the fans for your support and love -you made it extra special.”