South Africa unveil new jersey ahead of Cricket World Cup 2023

Cricket South Africa n Monday revealed their new jersey ahead of the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023, scheduled to start in India on October 5.Skipper Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj were among the players who were seen rocking the jersey in a video posted by Cricket South Africa (CSA).

South Africa will continue their ICC Cricket World Cup with a five-match series at home against Australia from September 7 onwards.South Africa will commence their journey in ICC World Cup 2023 with an encounter against Sri Lanka. The match takes place on October 7 in Delhi. ICC World Cup 2023 takes place in India.The tournament will begin on October 5. A total of 10 teams are part of ICC World Cup 2023 namely- India, South Africa, New Zealand, Australia, England, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. In the previous edition of ODI World Cup, South Africa failed to qualify for the semi-finals. They finished in the 7th spot in the points table. However, South Africa is one of the strongest teams in international cricket.