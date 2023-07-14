Meeting of BRICS Ministers of Education: 10-point agenda adopted for deeper cooperation between member states, says MoS Ranjan Singh

Cape Town [South Africa], July 14 : Union Minister of State for Education and External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh participated in a meeting of BRICS Ministers of Education in South Africa on Thursday, where the declaration on 10-point agenda was adopted for deeper cooperation between the member states.

The 10th Meeting of the BRICS Ministers of Education was held in South Africa to ensure deeper cooperation in advancing research collaborations, exchange of students and staff mobility between higher education institutions within BRICS countries, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

The declaration with 10-point agenda was adopted at the meeting and it will be submitted to BRICS Leadership Summit.

Taking to Twitter, Union MoS Rajkumar Ranjan Singh said, “BRICS Nations have adopted the ‘Declaration of the 10th Meeting BRICS Ministers of Education’ in Mpumalanga, South Africa and will be submitted to BRICS Leadership Summit. Ensured coordination and deeper cooperation on 10 agendas among the Member states”.

“Pleasure to participate in the 10th Meeting of the #BRICS Ministers of Education in South Africa. Ensured deeper cooperations in advancing research collaborations, exchange of students and staff mobility between higher education institutions within BRICS Member states,” he said in an earlier tweet.

