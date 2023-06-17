Edgbaston to turn 'Blue for Bob' to commemorate England's legend Bob Willis on day 3 of Ashes

Birmingham [UK], June 17 : Edgbaston Cricket Ground will turn 'Blue for Bob' on Saturday day 3 of the opening match of the Ashes to commemorate England's legendary cricketer Bob Willis who passed away at the age of 70 from prostate cancer, according to Sky Sports.

This initiative started to collect funds for research into prostate cancer. Bob Willis Fund was established by his wife Lauren Clark and his brother David.

In 2021, Edgbaston first turned 'Blue for Bob' in the one-day international between England and Pakistan, and the second time was last year during England's fifth Test with India.

Willis had played 90 test matches and taken 325 wickets. He had an average of 25.20 and an economy of 2.83. His best bowling figure in the test was 8/43 in an innings.

He had also played 64 ODI matches where he picked 80 scalps with an average of 24.60 and an economy of 3.28.

