Empress Cricket League: Delhi Challengers bag title

New Delhi, March 7 Delhi Challengers beat Sehgal Cricket Club by eight wickets to win Empress Cricket League, here.

Batting first, Sahgal Cricket Club Delhi scored 198 in 20 overs.

Openers Hrithik Shokeen and Ayush Badoni - the batter of the tournament - failed to give their team a good start.

Shubham Garhwal (51) and captain Mohd Sultan Ansari (38) were the top scorers for the side. Rishi Dhawan (4/22) and Varun (3/32) were the pick of the bowlers for the Delhi Challengers.

In the run chase, opener Ian Dev Singh smashed 36-ball 59 and gave Delhi Challengers an explosive start along with Shreevats Goswami (27). But it was Anuj Rawat who stole the show with his batting exploits and posted an unbeaten 96 off 40 deliveries. Rawat plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL

Riding upon an imperious top-order batting show, Delhi Challengers overhauled the target in 16 overs and lost just two wickets in the process

Winning team Delhi Challengers won Rs 10 lakh prize money and the runner up team won Rs 3 lakh.

Soniya Singh, the founder of Empress Cricket League, said, "The Empress Cricket League has been an incredible experience so far, and we are thrilled with the support and enthusiasm of all involved. We hope to see more of the same in the knockout rounds and the grand finale, which promises to be an unforgettable experience for all involved."

