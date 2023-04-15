IPL 2023: PBKS win toss, elect to field first against LSG; Sam Curran to lead Punjab in place of injured Shikhar Dhawan

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 15 : Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Sam Curran won the toss and elected to field against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.

PBKS is at the sixth position in the points table with a total of four points and two wins and two losses in four matches. LSG is at the second position with six points, three wins and a loss in four matches.

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan will miss the match due to injury, with Curran stepping up as stand-in captain. Atharva Taide makes his IPL debut with PBKS.

PBKS skipper Curran said at the toss, "We will bowl first. Something we have not done all season so just needed a change-up. Also, our first toss that we have won this season. Shilkhar picked up an injury last game, do not know how bad it is but hopefully, he would not be out long. His absence is huge, we have got two Indian batters coming in and Raza is back in the XI. The conditions look good."

LSG skipper KL Rahul said at the toss, "First game on this strip, anything would have worked. It is exciting to challenge ourselves on different conditions. It is our first season here, so each game we will assess and modify. Every game we make a few changes, settle on a 12-13 and take a call depending on the game. Each game we have turned up and we have been challenged every time, but players have found answers. Everyone is enjoying the game and there is a good vibe around, really happy with the support we have got out here."

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Punjab Kings Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Rishi Dhawan

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi

Lucknow Super Giants Subs: Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, K Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Del Sams.

