'Raj Thackeray's Shop to Shut Down Post Elections', Sanjay Raut Targets MNS Chief Ahead of Today's Grand Rallies

Mumbai: With the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2 days away, the MVA and Mahayuti have organized grand rallies today in Mumbai. PM Modi is set to address the people of Mumbai at Shivaji Park along with MNS chief Raj Thackeray; whereas the INDIA Block will conduct their rally at BKC.

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader has targeted Raj Thackeray for reserving Shiv Sena's traditional venue for rallies and supporting the BJP. "After these elections, some shops in the state are bound to close down. One of those shops will be of Raj Thackeray's", Raut said.

"Let anyone come to Maharashtra, the more rallies they take, the lesser number of seats that they'll win. The PM has been coming to Mumbai to take these many rallies because they have not done any work in 10 years. If that were the case, you would not have to befriend those who were against you. Raj Thackeray's specialty is to join those whom he questions", Raut said, targeting Raj Thackeray.

Raut further commented, "The MVA has a meeting scheduled today. We had first made an application to conduct it on Shivteerth (Shivaji Park). But they invited the PM so that we would be unable to have the rally. This is misuse of power. But it's alright, our rally is going to happen in BKC. Mallikarjun Kharge, Arvind Kejriwal, Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar will be present at the meeting".