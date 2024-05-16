Lok Sabha Election 2024: I.N.D.I.A Bloc Wants To Make 5 PMs in 5 Years; It Will Disintegrate After June 4, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Thursday that the INDIA bloc aims to appoint five prime ministers within a span of five years, asserting that it will disintegrate after June 4. This statement comes as the nation awaits the counting of votes for all seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for June 4.

Speaking at an election rally in support of the BJP candidate, the Prime Minister stated that the INDIA bloc wants to replace the stable NDA government and make five prime ministers in five years. "Many things will happen after June 4. The INDI alliance will disintegrate and they will look for a scapegoat after the defeat."

In what seemed like a direct criticism aimed at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Modi remarked, "The shehzade (princes) of Lucknow and Delhi will depart for overseas vacations during the summer."

Commenting that running a country is not a play for those born with a golden spoon, Modi said, "They have gone from Amethi and will go even from Rae Bareli."