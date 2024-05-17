Dictatorship Allegedly Going On in Country Is Unacceptable, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal criticized the BJP on Friday, denouncing what he described as the unacceptable "dictatorship" purportedly prevailing in the country. Kejriwal remarked that in the past 75 years, the nation has never experienced such a period.

Kejriwal, speaking to Punjab AAP workers and leaders, including MLAs, in Amritsar, urged them to strive for AAP's success in securing all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab. He criticized the BJP, alleging that it has incarcerated leaders from rival parties.

“The dictatorship that is going on in our country is not acceptable. India has never seen such a period in the past 75 years, putting opposition leaders in jail,” said Kejriwal.

“They put me in jail, (former Delhi deputy CM) Manish Sisodia was put in jail, Congress party’s bank account was attached, (they) are troubling TMC, (Tamil Nadu CM MK) Stalin’s ministers have been put in jail.