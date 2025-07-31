ENG vs IND, 5th Test: KL Rahul Bowled by Chris Woakes, Yashasvi Jaiswal Falls to Gus Atkinson as India Lose Two Early Wickets (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India lost two early wickets on Day 1 of the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval, with opener KL Rahul departing for just 14 runs off 40 balls. Rahul was dismissed in the 16th over after dragging a Chris Woakes delivery onto his stumps. Rahul, who was looking set, was undone by a short-of-a-length ball outside off. The ball swung inward after pitching and took the inside edge before crashing into the off stump. His departure came after Yashasvi Jaiswal fell for just 2 runs, trapped leg-before by Gus Atkinson.

At lunch, India were 72 for 2 with skipper Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan at the crease. Earlier, stand-in England captain Ollie Pope won the toss and chose to bowl first in favourable conditions.

India made four changes for the decider. Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna were added to the playing eleven. Jasprit Bumrah was rested while Rishabh Pant remained out due to a foot injury. England also missed regular captain Ben Stokes, who has been ruled out with a shoulder problem.

England lead the five-match series 2-1. They claimed victories in the first and third Tests at Headingley and Lord’s. India won the second Test by 336 runs at Edgbaston. The fourth match in Manchester ended in a draw.

The visitors need a win at The Oval to level the series 2-2 and avoid a second straight overseas Test series defeat following their loss to Australia in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard at Lunch: India 72 for 2 in 23 overs (Sai Sudharsan 25*, Shubman Gill 15*; Chris Woakes 1 for 28, Gus Atkinson 1 for 19).