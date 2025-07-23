ENG vs IND: Chris Woakes Breaks Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Bat with Fiery Delivery During England vs India 4th Test at Old Trafford (Watch Video)

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: England pacer Chris Woakes provided a rare moment of drama on the opening day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford when he broke Yashasvi Jaiswal’s bat into two pieces with a sharp delivery at Old Trafford on Wednesday. The incident took place in the ninth over of India’s first innings. Jaiswal, who was batting cautiously, defended a rising delivery from Woakes. The ball struck the upper part of the bat and caused the handle to break away from the blade. Jaiswal signalled to the dressing room for a replacement. Karun Nair walked out with a set of bats and helped him pick a new one on the field.

The 22-year-old resumed his innings with full focus. He struck Woakes for a boundary in the pacer’s next over. England bowlers kept testing him with deliveries outside off stump but Jaiswal remained watchful and avoided playing rash shots. The left-handed batter came into the match after two failures at Lord’s. He showed composure early on as he faced the new ball with patience and smart shot selection.

Despite the early challenge from Woakes, India reached 78 for no loss at lunch. England captain Ben Stokes won his fourth consecutive toss and chose to bowl first. With the series at 2-1 in England's favour, India must win this Test to stay alive. A loss would hand England the series and begin a new era under India captain Shubman Gill.

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Jamie Smith (wk), Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Anshul Kamboj

