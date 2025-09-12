ENG vs SA 2025, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch England vs South Africa Match Online?

In the first rain-affected T20I match on Wednesday between England and South Africa at Sofia Gardens in Cardiff, the host England lost the game by 14 runs via the DLS method against the visitors. Today, Harry Brook’s men will look strong to come back in a form for a must-win match at Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday.

Also Read | PAK vs OMA, Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan vs Oman Match Live Telecast on TV and Online.

Before the ODI series, England were handed a 2-1 loss by South Africa. Now England is trailing 1-0 in the T20I series. The host lost its first match while chasing 69 in five overs. The rain hit-match as South Africa batted for 7.5 overs and scored 97/5, but with rain once again interrupting the match proceedings, England’s innings was cut short. England managed 54/5 in five overs, handing the Proteas a 14-run win.

What Is the Time of England vs South Africa 2025, 2nd T20I

The second England vs South Africa T20I will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday, 12th September. The match will begin at 11 pm IST and the toss for the game will be held at 10:30 PM IST.

Where to Watch England vs South Africa 2025 Live Streaming?

The England vs South Africa second T20I will be telecast on Sony Sports Network channel in India and live streaming on the Sonyliv and FanCode apps and websites.

Squads

England squad: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood.

South Africa squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams.