England all-rounder Tim Bresnan retires from International cricket

Former England and Warwickshire all-rounder Tim Bresnan has announced retirement from all cricket with immediate effect following his county side’s eighth County Championship title victory."This has been an incredibly tough decision, but after returning to winter training I feel that this is the right time," Bresnan said on Monday (January 31). "I have continued to work hard throughout the off-season to prepare for my 21st professional year, but deep down I feel I can't reach the high standards that I set myself and my teammates. The hunger and enthusiasm that I have for the game I love will never leave me, but whilst my head is willing to tackle the 2022 season, my body is not," added Bresnan, who played a part in Warwickshire securing an eighth County Championship title in 2021.

"I will always look back at my career with immense pride and it's been an absolute honour to represent Warwickshire, my home county and country," Bresnan said. "Growing up I never would have believed how lucky I was to play with and against some of the finest cricketers to grace the game... the opportunity to wear the Three Lions is something that should never be taken for granted and I'm proud to have played a very small part in our country's storied history. I'm excited for my next chapter and am determined to throw everything into it, like I did on the cricket field for so many years."Bresnan represented England in 23 Tests, having had made his Test debut against West Indies at Lord's in 2009. He has also played 85 ODIs and 34 T20Is. In his first-class career, he amassed 7,138 runs and 575 wickets with 7 centuries and 9 five-wicket hauls."Tim has had an astounding career," Paul Farbrace, Warwickshire's director of cricket, said. "I've been incredibly fortunate to work with him throughout his cricketing journey and he has been a marvellous servant to the game. When Tim joined Warwickshire, I believed he could make a huge impact to our side with his experience, knowledge and attitude, and as a County Champion he has certainly achieved that.Bresnan joined Warwickshire in June 2020, having moved from Yorkshire where he played from 2001 to 2019, even helping them to County titles in 2014 and 2015.