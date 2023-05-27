Cricket Discipline Committee imposes sanctions on 4 players and 2 coaches in Yorkshire racism case

The Cricket Discipline Committee (CDC) has revealed the outcomes of its investigations into allegations of racist and discriminatory behavior within Yorkshire cricket. The independent committee has imposed sanctions on six players and coaches involved in the case. The hearings conducted by the CDC have resulted in sanctions and fines for Gary Ballance, Matthew Hoggard, Tim Bresnan, John Blain, Andrew Gale, and Richard Pyrah. These individuals have been found guilty of their involvement in the alleged misconduct.While Gary Ballance has since moved to Zimbabwe and retired from international cricket, it is important to note that the sanctions would still be applicable if he decides to return to cricket in England. Ballance has been handed a six-match ban and a fine of GBP 3000. Tim Bresnan, on the other hand, has received a three-match ban and a fine of GBP 4000. Andrew Blain and Matthew Hoggard have been fined GBP 2500 and GBP 4000, respectively.

The coaches, Andrew Gale and Richard Pyrah, have also faced sanctions, with Gale receiving a four-week coaching suspension and a GBP 6000 fine, while Pyrah has been handed a two-week suspension and a fine of GBP 2500.In addition to the sanctions, the CDC has strongly recommended that all individuals involved undergo an appropriate racism and discrimination education course, which will be identified by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The cost of the course will be borne by the individuals themselves. This requirement is particularly emphasized if any of them intend to make a comeback to cricket, either as players or coaches.The players and coaches have the right to appeal these sanctions, and the deadline for appeals is set for June 9, 2023. Furthermore, the CDC has scheduled a hearing regarding the sanctioning of the Yorkshire Cricket Club on June 27, where further actions may be taken. This case highlights the commitment of the cricketing authorities to address issues of racism and discrimination within the sport. The CDC’s actions demonstrate that such behavior will not be tolerated, and individuals responsible will face appropriate consequences. It is a significant step towards promoting inclusivity, fairness, and respect in cricket, fostering an environment where everyone can participate and excel without any form of discrimination.