Racism charge: Yorkshire has pleaded guilty to destroying data, says ECB

The England Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed that county side Yorkshire has admitted to a failure to address systemic use of racist and/or discriminatory language over a prolonged period and take adequate action in respect of allegations of racist and/or discriminatory behaviour.

The county has now pleaded guilty to destroying or losing documents related to allegations of racism made against the club. However, the club released an official statement assuring that personal data relating to its members was not compromised.

The Cricket Discipline Commission Hearings will take place from March 1 to March 9 in London. Reports said Garry Ballance, a Yorkshireman and a former England batter who now plays for his native Zimbabwe, has admitted to a charge of using racially discriminatory language while fellow Yorkshiremen John Blain, Tim Bresnan, Andrew Gale, Matthew Hoggard and Richard Pyrah have all withdrawn from the proceedings. Former England captain Michael Vaughan is the only remaining defendant.

Further, according to reports, all the e-mails and documents which the club held in electronic and paper forms, were destroyed after November 5, 2021.

An independent investigation was conducted to study the matter thoroughly, the reports said.

The club released a statement saying, "The club said that the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) and the ECB were "informed of the position. The ICO took no action, while the ECB brought a charge "on the basis that the conduct (deletion/destruction) may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket and/or which may bring the ECB and/or the game of cricket into disrepute."

( With inputs from ANI )

