England Announce Squad for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025

England Women's National Cricket Team: England announced their 15-member squad for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 on Thursday, August 21, 2025. Nat Sciver-Brunt will lead the team at an ICC event for the first time after being appointed all-format captain in April. Former captain Heather Knight returns after missing several months due to a tendon injury. Sarah Glenn and Danni Wyatt-Hodge also return after missing England’s recent series against India.

Here it is, your Cricket World Cup squad heading to India & Sri-Lanka! 👏 pic.twitter.com/jJxKGDfWNn — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 21, 2025

England Women’s squad for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: Nat Sciver-Brunt (captain), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

Head coach Charlotte Edwards expressed her excitement at the squad announcement, praising the honour of representing England and the challenge of competing in India. She said the team had opted for an extra spinner to cope with conditions.

Edwards added that the inclusion of Sarah Glenn and Danni Wyatt-Hodge strengthens the squad. Heather Knight’s return also provides experience and stability. She noted the disappointment for those left out, including Kate Cross, Maia Bouchier and Alice Davidson-Richards.

England, four-time Women’s World Cup champions, won the inaugural event in 1973 and later in 1993, 2009 and 2017. They will begin their campaign against South Africa on October 3 in Bengaluru.