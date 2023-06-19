England's Sophia Dunkley using Lionesses as inspiration to entertain crowds during Women's Ashes

Birmingham, June 19 England batter Sophia Dunkley said she is using the Lionesses, the women's football team, as "inspiration" to entertain crowds during the upcoming Women's Ashes, starting from June 22 through one-off Test in Nottingham.

Women's sport success is on a high in England in the last 12 months, with the football team winning the UEFA European Women's Championship and the rugby union team clinching the Six Nations Grand Slam.

"I think for us as a team, we are so inspired by what the Lionesses did last summer and it has really brought us together to try and inspire and entertain the next generation. We have a massive opportunity this summer to do something special," said Sophia to Sky Sports.

With over 11,000 tickets already sold for the Women's Ashes Test, it means that England and Australia will play in front of a record-breaking crowd at Trent Bridge. The Test match will be England Women's first game over five days in the longer format on home soil, and their first visit to Trent Bridge since 2000.

"I think The Hundred is one of the first times I have played in front of a massive crowd in England and having the pressure of just having played for England as well."

"I think that experience of having played in big stadiums is key and I feel much more prepared having that opportunity. For me, this is my first home Ashes so having that home crowd will hopefully be a good support," added Sophia.

Captain Heather Knight added she is aware playing the Test match will be a case of "learning on the job for many of the youngsters in the team who don't have much experience with the format. In her 13-year international career, Heather has played only ten Test matches.

"It has been very nice to just focus on red-ball (cricket). It is a type of cricket that we haven't played too much of so that has been really nice. I think when we get the opportunity to do that we really have a growth mindset as a group and talk a lot more and learn really quickly. We are all learning a bit on the job (but) I love batting and it is an opportunity for unlimited batting," she concluded.

The multi-format women's Ashes series will consist of one Test match (worth four points), three ODIs and three T20Is (each worth two points). Australia have held the women's Ashes since 2015 and won by a 12-4 margin in the 2021/22 series at home.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor