Tammy Beaumont, Ashleigh Gardner among nominees for ICC Women's Player of the Month for June 2023

Dubai [UAE], July 5 : England batter Tammy Beaumont, Australia's star all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner and West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews have been nominated for the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for June 2023.

"Two Ashes combatants from opposing sides, and a West Indies star all-rounder are in contention for the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for June 2023," ICC said in an official statement.

In the lone Ashes Test in Nottingham, Beaumont's record-breaking 208-ball innings was the only bright spot for England as they were defeated by an Ashleigh Gardner-driven Australia. Her enormous score, which she obtained from 331 balls, kept the home team in the game the entire time.

She became the first English woman player to slam a Test double hundred. Since February 2021, Beaumont has been vying for the ICC Player of the Month award.

Over the past few years, Ashleigh Gardner has emerged as the rising star of Australian cricket, and June 2023 was only one example of her talent. The ICC Women's Player of the Month honours for February 2023 and December 2022 have already been earned by Gardner.

While she had previously triumphed for her white-ball skill, this time she shone in the longest format, securing a significant victory over England with a vicious bowling spell that spanned both innings.

She blitzed the hosts in the second innings with match-winning figures of eight for 66 after taking four wickets for 99 in the first innings, including the prized scalp of Beaumont and other dangerous players.

The captain of the West Indies Hayley Mathews is still the foundation of their batting order. She ranks third for West Indies in both ODI and T20I runs scored at the age of just 25. In these formats, she occupies the same position in her side's record of wicket-takers.

The West Indies all-rounder was at the centre of the action during the series against Ireland at Gros Islet but was hampered by the weather. In the first ODI, Matthews, who had previously won the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for November 2021, put on a brilliant all-around performance, scoring a fine century (109 in 106 balls) and then stifling the opposition's response with impressive bowling figures of three for 53 to secure a convincing victory.

