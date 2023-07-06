Danni Wyatt shines as England keep Women's Ashes alive by defeating Australia in 2nd T20I by 3 runs

London [UK], July 6 : Danni Wyatt's blistering half-century followed by the England bowlers' combined effort kept the Women's Ashes remains alive with England's thrilling three-run triumph over Australia in the second T20I at The Oval on Wednesday.

A timely innings of 76 from just 46 deliveries from experienced batter Danni Wyatt catapulted England to their biggest T20I score against Australia with 186/9 and the tourists fell agonisingly short in reply as the hosts maintained their slim chances of regaining the Ashes.

According to ICC, Australia leads the multi-format series 6-2 and England need to win the remaining T20I at Lord's on Saturday and then triumph in all three ODIs later this month to claim the Ashes from their fierce rival.

All Australia needs to do to regain the Ashes is win one of the remaining four contests and they remain in the box seat to do so despite their hiccup in south London in front of a strong crowd in excess of 20,000.

Wyatt and Sophia Dunkley (23) helped England make a great start with a 57-run partnership for the opening wicket and ever reliable all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt (23) got in on the act to ensure England posted an excellent score on a wicket that was good for batting.

Alyssa Healy (37) and Beth Mooney (22) gave Australia every chance of chasing down the record total with their own partnership greater than 50 in reply, but England's dangerous spinners in Sophie Ecclestone (2/35) and Sarah Glenn (2/27) put the clamps on the visitors' strong batting ling-up to slow the run rate during the middle overs.

Australia needed 20 runs from the final over for victory and experienced all-rounder Ellyse Perry (51*) hit two massive sixes to provide some hope, but it was too little too late as England held on for the win and kept the race for the women's Ashes alive.

