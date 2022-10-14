Fakhar Zaman replaces injured Usman Qadir in Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad

Fakhar Zaman, who had earlier been named in the reserves' list, has been moved into Pakistan's squad of 15 for the T20 World Cup after recovering from a knee injury. Usman Qadir, meanwhile, is now one of three travelling reserves after failing to recover from a hairline fracture on his right thumb.

Meanwhile, Fakhar will arrive in Brisbane from London along with Shaheen Shah Afridi on Saturday and will be available for selection in the two warm-up matches against England (October 17) and Afghanistan (October 19), during which the team management will assess the left-handed batter's fitness. Pakistan launch their campaign against arch-rivals India on October 23 at the iconic MCG.