Pakistan batters dominate ODI rankings ahead of World Cup 2023

Karachi [Pakistan], May 10 : Pakistan players dominated the latest ICC ODI batting rankings as the trio of Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq bagged the top four spots.

Imam struck two half-centuries in the final three matches of the recently-completed ODI series against New Zealand, with the left-hander compiling a stylish 90 in the final game of the series to finish with 174 runs for the series with a strong average of 58.

His final three knocks helped Imam to jump one place to fourth on the latest ODI batter rankings.

South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen is the only player sandwiched in between the Pakistan trio, as the right-hander is in second place and 109 rating points behind Babar.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam added another century to his name in the fourth match of the series which further surmounted his place at th top of the ODI rankings. Babar currently leads the chart with 886 points.

Pakistan's 4-1 series triumph over New Zealand saw many of their best performers rewarded on the latest rankings that were updated by the ICC on Wednesday, with pace trio Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim among the big winners.

Rauf finished as the leading wicket-taker for the series with nine scalps and improved nine places to 42nd on the ODI bowler rankings as a result. On the other hand, Wasim moved from outside the top 100 to 69th overall after his six wickets from three games.

Pakistan's bowling ace Shaheen Afridi claimed eight wickets over the course of the series. He even produced some eye-catching performances with the bat.

His entertaining cameo of 23* in the fourth game helped the left-hander rise eight places to 36th on the list for ODI all-rounders.

New Zealand's couple of stars did not leave the sub-continent empty-handed, as pacer Matt Henry rose one spot to fourth on the bowler rankings courtesy of his eight scalps against Pakistan with a decent economy rate of 5.68.

Stand-in skipper Tom Latham rose eight spots to equal 21st on the batter rankings following 282 runs for the series, while teammate Will Young shot up 24 places to 75th following his impressive knock of 87 in the series finale in Karachi.

