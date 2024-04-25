Jammu and Kashmir: Properties of Four Terrorist Handlers Operating From Pakistan Attached in Handwara

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said that they have attached properties of 4 terrorist handlers in Handwara operating from Pakistan on orders of a court.

The police have launched a special drive against the aforementioned terrorists and as part of this drive, the properties of these 'proclaimed offenders' were attached, the police said in a tweet on X (formerly known as Twitter)

Property of 04 terrorist handlers operating from Pak attached in Handwara



Srinagar, 25 April: Acting tough against the wanted local terrorists based in Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir Police has launched a special drive against the absconders/ wanted terrorists and as part of this… — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) April 25, 2024

These absconders/proclaimed offenders were exfiltrated to Pakistan or Pakistan Occupied Kashmir(PoK) in the 1990s or first after 2000 and are presently in Pakistan or PoK. Since then, they have been continuously involved in handling terrorists and reviving and spreading terrorism in Handwara and other areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

Authorities identified the accused as Mumtaz Ahmad Khwaja, Lateef Ahmad Bhat, Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, and Ghulam Nabi Ganai. The attached properties include land parcels in Kralgund, Badra Payeen, Ashipora, and Khaipora.

According to the police, these individuals have been actively involved in recruiting and supporting terrorists, aiming to revive terrorism in Handwara and other areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

The press release further states that these accused are not only linked to property-related offenses but are also wanted in other cases registered by the Handwara Police District.