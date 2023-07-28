"Felt good that somebody took it...": Ravindra Jadeja in awe of Virat Kohli’s one-handed stunner

Bridgetown [Barbados], July 28 : India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja lauded Virat Kohli's quick reflex catch off his bowling at slip during the opening ODI against West Indies at Kensington Oval, Barbados on Thursday.

Men in Blue outplayed West Indies in the first ODI of three-match to clinch a victory by five wickets. India claimed a 1-0 lead in the series.

Jadeja stated that Kohli's superb slip catch increased the bowlers' confidence on a difficult batting field at the Kensington Oval.

With a double-wicket over, Jadeja shifted the momentum in India's favour as the West Indies lost their last seven wickets for just 36 runs. In the 18th over, Jadeja dismissed big hitters Rovman Powell and Romario Shepherd, leaving West Indies 6 down before Kuldeep wiped out the tail.

Romario Shepherd's wicket was notable because the batter went for an expansive shot and paid the price by giving Virat Kohli a chance at slip cordon. It was an incredible take from the former captain, who kept low and stretched his right palm to show off his reflexes. As Jadeja wove a web around the West Indies batting unit, the ball adhered to Kohli's palms.

From hunting in pairs with the ball to summing up @imVkohli's one-handed grab 🙌 Presenting Bowling Brilliance from Barbados ft. @imjadeja & @imkuldeep18 😎 - By @ameyatilak Full Interview 🎥🔽 #TeamIndia | #WIvIND https://t.co/ND2EZ2Lbzz pic.twitter.com/lZbTCq5kV1 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 28, 2023

Jadeja joked that it's about time someone took a nice catch off his bowling.

"Generally, I take such catches on other’s bowling, but it felt good that somebody took it on my bowling," Jadeja said in an official video posted by BCCI.

“Virat Kohli took a fabulous catch. It was low and Kohli held it wonderfully. He didn’t get any time to react, he got only one second to react and he grabbed it. Even Shubman also grabbed a nice low catch. On wickets like these, fielders need to support the bowlers and that in turn helps to boost the confidence of players, because you need to convert those half chances, " he added.

Jadeja ended up with figures of 3-37 off his six overs. Team India will play their second ODI against West Indies at the same venue in Kensington Oval, Barbados on Saturday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor