‘Forever Grateful to You, God’: Washington Sundar After Heroics in ENG vs IND 4th Test at Old Trafford

Washington Sundar shared a heartfelt message after scoring his first Test century in the fourth match of the England-India series at Old Trafford. The 25-year-old all-rounder remained unbeaten on 101 and played a crucial role in helping India secure a dramatic draw on the final day. “Grateful for the people and forever grateful to you God,” Sundar wrote on social media platform Instagram after the match.

India had started their second innings at zero for two and were staring at a likely defeat. Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja guided the team to safety with an unbroken stand. Jadeja scored 107 while key contributions also came from Shubman Gill with 103 and KL Rahul with 90.

Read Also | From Brisbane to Ahmedabad to Manchester: India's all-rounder Sundar lives up to his name with elegance, high-impact contributions

Known for their aggressive ‘Bazball’ approach, England were visibly frustrated as India denied them a win. The draw was only the second for England in 40 Tests under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

With the series now at 2-1 in England’s favour, the final Test at The Oval will decide the outcome of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

The 4th Test ends in a draw in Manchester! 🤝



Tremendous display of resistance and composure from #TeamIndia in Manchester! 👏👏



Onto the Final Test at the Oval 🏟️



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/L1EVgGu4SI#ENGvINDpic.twitter.com/GCpaWQKVfb — BCCI (@BCCI) July 27, 2025

England v India Day 5 Highlights