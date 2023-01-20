Former Australia captain Michael Clarke, accused of cheating girlfriend gets slapped in public

Former Australia World Cup-winning captain Michael Clarke has been accused of cheating by his girlfriend Jade Yarbrough. Clarke, who retired from Cricket after leading his side to the ODI World Cup glory in 2015 has been embroiled in a new scandal after his current girlfriend Jade accused him of cheating on her with his ex-flame Pip Edwards, sparking a wild late-night fight in a Noosa. Shocking footage emerged on Wednesday night of Clarke and Yarbrough embroiled in a fiery exchange over the alleged incident in front of shocked onlookers at a public park.

As Clarke tried to reassure Jade he had not slept with Edwards back on December 17, he swore on his seven-year-old daughter Kelsey Lee's life, pleading, ' I swear on my life.., It's not true. I swear on my daughter's life, on my daughter's life. 'Karl Stefanovic and Clarke clashed while holidaying together with their respective partners, sisters Jasmine and Jade, on Queensland's Sunshine Coast on January 10. The fight was over Clarke's ex-girlfriend, high profile fashion designer Edwards and recent messages between the pair. Dramatic footage obtained by the Daily Telegraph shows a shirtless Clarke being screamed at and slapped by his furious girlfriend as others in the group try to defuse the fracas. In video of the furious exchange between Clarke, Stefanovic and their partners, Jade accuses Clarke of sleeping with Edwards on December 17 and messaging her to say she is the 'love of his life'. All hell broke loose while the famous mates and their loves were having dinner at a beachside restaurant in Noosa with celebrity accountant mate Anthony Bell.he video begins with Jade screaming at Clarke before she slaps him in the face and pushes him away after the cricket legend claimed he had not cheated on her.'I'm wrong? I'm f****ng wrong! You're a f***ing liar. I can see everything. You called her,' Jade screams, apparently referring to messages between Clarke and Edwards. The incident has once gain seen Michael Clarke take the spotlight for his personal relationship having earlier been in the news for his divorce with Kyly Clarke.