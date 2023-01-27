PCB ropes Michael Clarke for PSL commentary stint

Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke has been offered a commentary gig at the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the 2023 edition of the tournament, slated to begin on February 13.Clarke has reportedly been dropped by the BCCI from the commentary panel of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a video of his altercation with girlfriend Jade Yarbrough went viral on social media.

The incident took place in a public park where Yarbrough accused Clarke of cheating on her with his ex Pip Edwards. In the viral clip, Clarke tries to convince Yarbrough that he did not cheat on her but the latter refuses to believe him and called him a liar. Clarke is excited after landing a new opportunity as a commentator for the upcoming PSL.

“I have just been asked to commentate on the PSL, the Pakistan Premier League, and you should see the internationals they have got,” Clarke said, as quoted by reports.Clarke, who led Australia to the World Cup title win in 2015, has issued an apology for his behaviour.“I’m absolutely gutted I’ve put people I hold in the highest regard in this position. My actions in the lead-up to this altercation were nothing short of shameful and regrettable. I own this fully and am the only one at fault," Clarke told The Daily Telegraph.