Former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds dies in tragic car accident

Former Australia cricketer Andrew Symonds died in a car crash at the age of 46 in Australia. Symonds played 26 Test matches for Australia and scored two centuries. He played 198 One-Day Internationals for Australia and was a part of two World Cup wins.Andrew Symonds was reportedly involved in a single vehicle incident in Hervey Range, 50 km from Townsville on Saturday night, May14. The Australian cricket board is shocked and saddened by the news of Andrew Symonds' passing.

Cricket Australia Chairperson Lachlan Henderson said, “Australian cricket has lost another of its very best. Andrew was a generational talent who was instrumental in Australia’s success at World Cups and as part of Queensland’s rich cricket history. He was a cult figure to many who was treasured by his fans and friends”.“On behalf of Australian cricket, our deepest sympathies are with Andrew’s family, team-mates, and friends,” said Lachlan Henderson.