Cricketer Shivalik Sharma Arrested on Rape Charges in Rajasthan

Baroda-based cricketer Shivalik Sharma has been arrested on rape charges. According to the NDTV Rajasthan, the 26-year-old batting all-rounder was taken into custody by Rajasthan Police after a complaint was filed at the Kudi Bhagatsani police station in Jodhpur. Following the investigation, he was produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

According to the media reports, the woman accused Sharma of establishing physical relations with her under the pretext of marriage. Police said all legal procedures, including the medical examination and the victim’s statement in court, have been completed. The accused had been evading arrest and was being traced by the police. In her report, the woman stated that she met Sharma during a trip to Vadodara in February 2023. They became close and regularly spoke over the phone. Later, their families met and agreed to their engagement. The engagement took place in August 2023 after Sharma’s parents visited Jodhpur. The woman said that Sharma then returned to Jodhpur and established physical relations with her. They also visited several places in Rajasthan together. In August 2024, the woman went to Vadodara, where Sharma’s parents informed her that he is a cricketer and they were receiving other marriage proposals. They said the engagement could not proceed. Following this, the woman filed a police complaint.

Sharma began his first-class cricket career in 2018. The left-handed batter has scored 1,087 runs in 18 first-class matches at an average of 43.48. He has also made 322 runs in 13 List A games at an average of 29.27. In 19 domestic T20s, Sharma has scored 349 runs at an average of 24.92 and a strike rate of 147.88. His last professional appearance came in January 2025 when he played for Baroda in the Ranji Trophy.