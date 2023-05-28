Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq turn's 49, look at his career, accomplishments for Pakistan

New Delhi [India], May 28 : Former Pakistan captain and legendary cricketer Misbah-ul-Haq is celebrating his 49th birth anniversary on Sunday. He is one of the most incredible batters in Pakistan's cricket history.

Everyone has clear memories of India's last ball win against Pakistan to clinch the T20 World Cup 2007 title when S Sreesanth took the catch and Ravi Shastri uttered those magical words "In the air, Sreesanth takes it!". However, the man who single-handedly carried that match to the end was Misbah-ul-Haq.

The match had come to the last ball in the blockbuster T20 World Cup 2007 final. Pakistan's batting lineup had trembled in front of India's bowling attack but a one-man army Misbah batted outstandingly and brought his team very close to winning the trophy. He had scored 53 off 35 balls.

Misbah has always been a batter who did not easily give up his wicket even if the Pakistani top order collapsed, he used to show mettle and bat till the end.

Former Pakistan's coach has scored 5,222 runs in 75 matches in tests. He is 7th most run-getter for Pakistan in test cricket. He has made runs with an average of 46.62 and has the highest knock of unbeaten 161* in red-ball cricket. He has bagged 10 centuries and 39 half-centuries in his test career.

Misbah has also scored more than 5000 runs in ODI career. He has smashed 5,122 runs in 162 matches with an average of 43.40. Interestingly he has not scored a single century in the ODI format but made 42 fifties.

He was part of the side which won the T20 World Cup in 2009. And also has the most Test wins as Pakistan captain - 26. He also has the fastest Test fifty - 21 balls and Joint's second-fastest Test hundred - 56 balls.

