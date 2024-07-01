Former Pakistan Pacer Shoaib Akhtar Quotes Bhagavad Gita After India's T20 World Cup Victory

In a surprising and heartfelt gesture that transcends borders and sportsmanship, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar quoted the Bhagavad Gita on his Instagram story. The former bowler mentioned the quote "There is no greater enemy than an uncontrolled mind on his insta which soon went viral. Earlier, he had congratulated Team India on its victory over South Africa in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma is a 'selfless captain' and 'plays for the team': Shoaib Akhtar

Reacting to this, former Pakistan pacer Akhtar said, "Rohit Sharma has made it. Emotions are really high, well-deserving victory for India. Many, many congratulations to them. They lost in Ahmedabad (ODI World Cup final). I have said then also that India deserved to win. And this time they won it. Rohit Sharma was down on the ground, crying, says it all. What this win means to him.” Shoaib Akhtar was one of the fastest bowlers in the world and played a big role in Pakistan's success during his time. However, the Green Army is going through a rough patch in recent times, and were knocked out in the group stage of this 9th edition of T20 World Cup.

