Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar's mother passes away, Harbhajan Singh offers condolences

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar announced the demise of his mother on social media. Taking to Twitter, Akhtar, wrote, "My mother, my everything, with the will of Allah taala, has left for heavenly abode. The funeral prayers will be held in Islamabad's sector H-8."Former India off-spinner Harbhajan took to Twitter to express his condolences. "Just wanted to reach out and let you know that you have my heartfelt condolences during this difficult time. May she rest in peace. Be strong my brother. Waheguru Mehar kare," Harbhajan wrote.

Regarded as one of the fastest bowler in history of international cricket, having bowled a delivery at 161.3 km/h (100.23 mph), fastest ever in an ODI against England – a pool match during the 2003 Cricket World Cup, Shoaib was named the Rawalpindi Express. Akhtar has been involved in several controversies during his career, often accused of unsportsmanlike conduct, despite his commendations for significantly impacting games in Pakistan's favour. Akhtar was sent home during a Test match series in Australia in 2005 for alleged poor attitude. A year later, he was embroiled in a drug scandal after testing positive for the performance-enhancing substance nandrolone. However, the ban imposed on him was lifted on appeal.

