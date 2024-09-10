Lalbaugcha Raja 2024: Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra Visit Mumbai's Iconic Ganesh Pandal to Seek Blessings (Watch Video)

Aam Aadmi Party MP and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, accompanied by his wife Geeta Basra Singh, visited the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal today to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesh. Singh and his wife were among the many celebrities who flocked to the renowned Ganesh festival venue.

On the same day, actress Shilpa Shetty, along with her mother and husband Raj Kundra, visited the pandal. Sunny Leone and her husband, Daniel Weber, also visited the pandal. Actor Varun Dhawan and filmmaker Atlee were among the other notable figures who sought divine blessings at the venue.

Lalbaugcha Raja is one of Mumbai’s most prominent Ganesh pandals, known for its grandeur and the enthusiasm it attracts from both celebrities and the common people. Established in 1934, the pandal, also known as the King of Lalbaug, began with modest beginnings and has evolved into a major attraction over the decades. The main draw is the exquisitely adorned Ganesh idol, which represents prosperity and divine blessings. Devotees often wait for hours, and sometimes days, to seek blessings and participate in the celebrations.