Gautam Gambhir Seeks Blessings at Maa Kamakhya Temple Ahead of India vs South Africa 2nd Test (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match: Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir visited the Maa Kamakhya temple to seek blessings ahead of the second Test against South Africa at the ACA Stadium on November 22. Gambhir was accompanied by support staff and offered prayers for the team’s success. Gambhir has often visited temples ahead of major series. Before the first Test, he visited the Kalighat Temple in Kolkata to seek blessings from Goddess Kali.

#WATCH | Assam: Indian Men's Cricket Team Head Coach Gautam Gambhir offered prayers at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati. pic.twitter.com/IkEJ40ZoEH — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2025

Both India and South Africa arrived in Guwahati on Wednesday. The teams are scheduled for practice at the ACA Stadium in Barsapara.

In a setback for India, captain Shubman Gill will miss the match due to a neck injury sustained during the first Test in Kolkata. Gill retired hurt after facing three balls and was taken to hospital for examination. He has since been discharged.

Rishabh Pant is expected to lead the side in Gill’s absence. Young batter Sai Sudharsan may also make his debut. India will aim to bounce back after losing the opening Test by 30 runs.