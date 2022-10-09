Graham Hume replaces Craig Young in Ireland's T20 World Cup squad

Ireland have been dealt a huge blow in their preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia as speedster Craig Young is ruled out of the tournament with a chronic injury issue. This news comes on a bad note as the experienced campaigner will now be part of the treatment table while 31-year-old Graham Hume will come in as a replacement. Hume has played in only one T20I match so far and made his international debut in June.

Unfortunately, whilst out in Sydney for our T20 World Cup prep camp, Craig experienced a recurrence of a chronic issue which we have been managing for quite some time," Mark Rausa, Cricket Ireland's head of physiotherapy, said. "Whilst we thought we were on top of the issue, it sadly flared up once we arrived in Sydney and began training. Craig will now return home for an assessment with our medical specialists to plan out his rehab.