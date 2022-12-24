Cricket world's biggest upsets in 2022

Ireland seal shock T20 World Cup win over England

England suffered a unexpected five-run defeat to Ireland in the T20 World Cup in Australia. England were 105 for five midway through the 15th over, chasing 158 for victory, with Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone on batting duties at the Melbourne Cricket Ground when rain stopped play.After a further 15-minute interruption, the match was abandoned and the DLS scoring system, used in cricket when games cannot run to their full length because of interruption, left England five runs short of their target. However, England then made a strong comeback in the tournament lifting the T20 World Cup by defeating Pakistan in the final.

Zimbabwe defeat Pakistan in a thriller

Zimbabwe got off to a flier as Wessly Madhevere and skipper Craig Ervine played some eye-catching shots inside the first two overs. With five boundaries inside the first three overs, Zimbabwe had a fabulous start, racing away at 10 runs per over.Well placed at 95/3, Zimbabwe stumbled to 95/7 as Pakistan's bowlers went on a rampage. Eventually, they put up 130/8 with some help from Brad Evans down the order.It seemed unlikely to be enough, but a superb bowling display from Zimbabwe ensured otherwise as Pakistan suffered a 1 run loss.

Namibia defeat Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup opener

Opening up the tournament Namibia scripted historic win over Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka. Jan Frylinck played a stupendous knock 44* in 28 balls with d JJ Smit scoring a 16-ball 31*.Chasing 164, Sri Lanka were ambushed by Ben Shikongo, providing an extra yard of pace and a right-arm point of difference in a side of lefties. He claimed a double-wicket maiden, and Namibia took every chance in an emphatic fielding display to register a convincing win.

Netherland choke South Africa

Max O'Dowd's 29 ensured progress, and Tom Cooper's 35 from 19 balls ensured T20 World Cup favourities South Africa choke once again at a major ICC event. South Africa's 13-run defeat meant they keep the chokers tag which has haunted them for years.